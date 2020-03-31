Critically Acclaimed ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Lands April On Demand Release

Directed by Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always centers on Autumn (Flanigan), a pregnant teen who travels to New York with her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) to get an abortion. Their trip to the Big Apple has its share of trials and tribulations, as Hittman delivers an incisive look at the challenges of teen abortion. Co-starring Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) as Autumn’s deadbeat stepfather, the feature was honored with the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always also focuses on the detrimental effect men have on younger women, and its relatable journey appealed to Ryder. “I think a lot of women watching this will see these moments in the supermarket and on the bus and all these little interactions throughout the day in relation to that and – you don’t see the male gaze portrayed so honestly really ever in film,” said Ryder, who will be seen later this year in Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story. “And I think a lot of people will watch the film and be shocked (and think) ‘Oh my gosh, that happened to me too.'”

Click on the media bar to hear Sidney Flanigan talk about the bond she continues to share with Hittman and Ryder:

Never Rarely Sometimes Always hits On Demand Friday, April 3.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi