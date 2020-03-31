‘Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island’ With Lucy Hale Hits Blu-Ray And DVD In May

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island hits Blu-ray and DVD on May 12, and its digital release is set for April 14. Directed by Jeff Wadlow (Cry Wolf), the feature made $48 million worldwide (it had an estimated $7 million budget).

The feature centers on Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña), a man who can supposedly make everyone’s dreams come true. Ricardo Montalban played Mr. Roarke in the TV series, and while that show had a more positive spin in realizing one’s fantasies, this movie takes a darker turn. As the guests discover, their granted wishes can turn into tragic regrets, and they must solve the island’s mystery if they want to survive the experience.

Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, and Ryan Hansen are among the ensemble in this different take on the iconic program. Special features include deleted scenes and an unrated director and cast commentary with Jeff Wadlow and the Cast (unrated version only).

Were you a fan of the original show and are you excited about Fantasy Island’s Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital release? Feel free to comment below!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi