‘Birds’ Of A Feather: Margot Robbie Loved Her Co-Stars

Margot Robbie got to play Harley Quinn in the ensemble cast of Suicide Squad film a few years ago. Now, she’s the headliner in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. She told us she was thrilled to have a strong supporting cast backing her up, and that working with them helped her breathe fresh life into her own character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Margot Robbie)

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is now available for streaming purchases and rentals.

