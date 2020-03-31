Balance Brings Good Chemistry To ‘Bad Boys’ Smith & Lawrence

Mike (WILL SMITH), Marcus (MARTIN LAWRENCE) on the streets of Miami in Columbia Pictures’ BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. Photo Credit Ben Rothstein

The term “chemistry” is thrown around pretty indiscriminately in the movie business. It’s that elusive quality that helps co-stars bond and makes their performances better than they might have been otherwise. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have definitely had chemistry as the stars of the Bad Boys franchise, and they were able to pinpoint the precise reason why that chemistry was so good: balance. (Click on the media bar below to hear Martin Lawrence & Will Smith)

Bad Boys for Life is now available for streaming rentals.

