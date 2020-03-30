The Late Leslie Nielsen Would Go To Great Lengths To Get Good Laughs

The late Leslie Nielsen’s 55-year show business career can be neatly divided into two halves: pre-Airplane! and post-“Airplane!” During the first part of his career, he was known as a serious dramatic actor, with notable starring roles in Forbidden Planet and Tammy and the Bachelor. But in his post-Airplane! years, he reigned as Hollywood’s silver-haired bastion of buffoonery, willing to do nearly anything to get a laugh in movies like Spy Hard, Dracula: Dead and Loving It, and, of course, the infamous Naked Gun trilogy, based on his Emmy-nominated role in the short-lived cop comedy Police Squad. Nielsen told us he loved the sudden change, because he’s always had a great sense of humor. (He was known to often carry a Whoopie Cushion with him.) And he worked hard on his comedic persona, wanting to make sure that he could deliver even the most tasteless lines in a tasteful way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leslie Nielsen)

Nielsen’s hysterical Naked Gun movies are streaming now on Netflix.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak