Looking Back At The ‘Good Times’ With Good Times

At age 80, John Amos can look back at an incredibly diverse career, one that’s featured work on stage and on screen, in movies and on television. He’s well known for his recurring roles on two iconic TV series, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The West Wing. About a decade ago, he even recorded an album of country music. However, he’ll always best be known as James Evans, the head of the household on Norman Lear’s groundbreaking sitcom, Good Times. It was the show that introduced us to Jimmie Walker’s catchphrase “Dy-no-mite!” and, in later seasons, featured a young Janet Jackson. Above all else, though, the show tried to take a gritty (yet funny) look at life in the inner city. Recalling his days on the show, Amos told us why he thought it was such a special experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Amos)

Amos’s legendary clashes with the producers during the show’s third season resulted in one of the most memorable TV moments of the ’70s — when his TV wife, played by Esther Rolle, learned of his death. Her reaction still haunts Amos to this day. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Amos)





Good Times is playing now on Starz and the Starz app.

