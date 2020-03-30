KJ Apa ‘Believes’ He Had The Perfect Co-Star in Britt Robertson

Melissa (Britt Robertson) and Jeremy (KJ Apa) in I STILL BELIEVE. Photo Credit: Michael Kubeisy

In the film I Still Believe, KJ Apa plays Christian music star Jeremy Camp, and the movie tells the story of Camp’s first marriage to wife Melissa. Sadly, it was a short-lived marriage, as she succumbed to ovarian cancer within half a year of their wedding. Britt Robertson plays Melissa in the film, and Apa told us it was an on-screen match made in heaven. (Click on the media bar below to hear KJ Apa)

I Still Believe is available now for streaming rentals.

