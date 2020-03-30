John Hughes Classic ‘Sixteen Candles’ Hits Blu-ray In April With New Interviews

John Hughes’ directing debut Sixteen Candles turned Molly Ringwald into a star and sent him on a path to a distinguished film career. Arrow Video will release Sixteen Candles on April 14 on Blu-ray with a plethora of special features.

Samantha Baker’s (Ringwald) 16th birthday may turn out nightmarish, as her crush Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling) discovers a “sex quiz” filled out by Sam in which she claims she was saving her virginity for him. Scene stealer Anthony Michael Hall is the nerd who continues to pester her, and Gedde Watanabe is the eccentric foreign exchange student named Long Duk Dong. The release comes with a new restoration by Arrow Films (from a 4K scan of the original negative).

Blu-ray special features include:

High definition Blu-ray presentation of the Theatrical version as well as the Blu-ray Extended Version (94 minutes) with an additional and remastered cafetera scene. All new audio interview with Sixteen Candles casting director Jackie Burch. “When Gedde Met Deborah” is a new conversation between co-stars Gedde Watanabe and Deborah Pollack. New interviews with actor John Kapelos, camera operator Gary Kibbe, and composer Ira Newborn. Director Adam Rifkin reflects on working as an extra on the set. The first pressing of the Blu-ray contains an illustrated collector’s booklet with new writing on the movie by Nikki Baughan and Bryan Reesman.

Are you a fan of Sixteen Candles? Feel free to comment below!

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi