Director Cindy Meehl Spotlights A Veterinarian’s Holistic And Integrative Approach In ‘The Dog Doc’

Director Cindy Meehl was a novice filmmaker when she made Buck, the 2011 documentary which focuses on the life and work of horse whisperer Buck Brannaman. Meehl was passionate about telling the story of Buck after getting to know him, and sometimes a personal connection to a subject can serve as the motivation behind creative endeavor.

Meehl first came up with the idea for The Dog Doc during the making and release of Buck, and she spent over two and a half years bringing her latest documentary to life. The feature centers on Dr. Marty Goldstein’s attempts to bring a bigger spotlight on integrative veterinary medicine. Along with treating the disease, Goldstein also focuses on helping build an animal’s immune system in hopes to enhance their quality of life (and possibly add years to their existentence).

“Conventional medicine has a great place in our world,” said Meehl. “But people have gotten to quick to take a pill and to ignore the whole body that grew the tumor. We don’t want to look at the big picture at what is creating the issue, without being preachy! But you’re immune system is so important and I think right now more than any other time that should be really something to think about.”

Along with focusing on Goldstein’s approach, the documentary also givese viewers a look into how other doctors at Smith Ridge Veterinary Center (where Goldstein worked) apply this integrative approach to several dogs. Click on the media bar to hear Meehl discuss how Goldstein impacted the life of her own dog:

The Dog Doc is now available On Demand.

