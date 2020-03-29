Will Ferrell And Julia Louis-Dreyfus Explore The Darkly Comic Depths of ‘Downhill’

These days staying in and social distancing are the norm, and various films that were released earlier this year have made their way onto digital much earlier than anticipated.

Downhill, a comedy starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, falls in that category, and it proved to be a more than worthy remake to the critically acclaimed feature Force Majeure.

The movie centers on Billie (Louis-Dreyfus) and Pete (Ferrell), a couple whose family skiing trip becomes a nightmare after Pete turns tail and leaves the family during an avalange. Pete’s act has repercussions throughout the vacation, leading one to question if this marriage will ever get back on track.

“I was blown away by the script,” said Ferrell. “Not having any knowledge of the original version, I thought it was such an interesting story and way to approach a relationship movie. To add this external event that becomes immediately to yourself. Like how would I react with my spouse? Would I do the right thing? And if didn’t, would I confess? Would I try to bury it deeper and hope that no one notices because everyone is okay? It just examines so many things in an interesting way while being funny but being dramatic at the same time.”

Click on the media bar to hear Julia Louis-Dreyfus talk about her character and the family dynamic behind the film:

Downhill, directed and penned by Jim Rash and Nat Faxon, is now available on Digital.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi