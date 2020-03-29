Box Office Smash ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Hits Blu-Ray And DVD In April

Bad Boys For Life, headlined by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence hits Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD April 21 via Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The feature, which made over $425 million worldwide, comes out on Digital March 31.

This time out Mike Lowry (Smith) convinces his longtime partner Marcus (Lawrence) to hold off retirement one more time to take down the leader of the ruthless Aretas Cartel. The ensemble includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Kate del Castillo, and Bad Boys vet Joe Pantoliano.

The release comes with over 50 minutes of special features which include: extended scenes and an alternate ending, outtakes and bloopers, easter eggs, and the featurettes “Ride or Die: Making Bad Boyd For Life,” “Partners in Crime,” and “It’s About Time.” DVD owners will get the extended and aleternate scenes and the outtakes and bloopers extras.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi