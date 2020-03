Vin Diesel & His Special ‘Bloodshot’ Casting Advisor

LOS ANGELES, CA – March 10, 2020: Vin Diesel at the World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ BLOODSHOT at The Village Regency.

It really didn’t take much for Vin Diesel to decide he wanted to play the role of Bloodshot in the film of the same name. All it took was one meeting! Diesel did, however, have a little bit of help in making his choice, and he told us about the companion who convinced him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vin Diesel)

Bloodshot is now available for streaming rentals.

