The Spark Of Stark: Robert Downey Jr. Looks Back At ‘Iron Man’

When Robert Downey Jr. signed on for the role of Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron Man, it was, of course, a life-changing decision. It was the first film in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe and, having laid the foundation, it put Stark and his alter ego right in the middle of the action for many of the films that followed. All told, Downey has appeared in 10 MCU movies, with an appearance in Black Widow still to come. Looking back, he told us he’s really grown to appreciate all of the little things that he, director Jon Favreau, and the crew did to make the movie and the experience so memorable. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr.)

You can see Robert Downey Jr.’s Marvel movies, including the Iron Man and Avengers films, streaming on Disney+.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak