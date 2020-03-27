How Heidi & Tim Went About Making ‘Making The Cut’

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn spent several years working on Project Runway together, and though they enjoyed doing that show, they started to become restless, feeling like there were opportunities they were missing. Once they got the opportunity to leave Runway, they decided to take off in a new direction together, coming up with a program that was everything they thought Runway was missing. Now, Making the Cut is a reality; Klum and Gunn talked to us about how they made it all happen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn)

Making the Cut is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

