‘Homeland’ To The Max: Stars, Showrunner Talk About Its Unsung Hero

(L-R): Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison and Maury Sterling as Max in HOMELAND, “****** Shot Me”. Photo Credit: Sifeddine Elamine/SHOWTIME.

Barring any unexpected cameo appearances later in the show’s final season, there are only three actors who were on Homeland when it started in 2011 and are still on the show today. Two, of course, are easy to figure out: stars Claire Danes (Carrie Mathison) and Mandy Patinkin (Saul Berenson). The third is a little tougher to figure out, but he’s played a prominent role in recent episodes — Maury Sterling’s character, intelligence agent Max Piotrowski. When we spoke to Danes, Patinkin, and Homeland writer/producer Alex Gansa, they talked about how, against all odds, Max (and Sterling) have made it all the way through to the show’s last episodes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Claire Danes & Mandy Patinkin & Alex Gansa)

Homeland airs Sunday nights on Showtime.

