What Made Ben Affleck Find His ‘Way Back’?

Ben Affleck’s role in The Way Back has him playing a broken shell of a man who finally gets an opportunity to put the pieces of his life back together by coaching the sport he loves, basketball. He hopes it’s a character that people can relate to. Then again, he hopes he’s able to say that about all of his characters, because that’s one of his top priorities when he’s looking for film projects. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)

The Way Back is now available for digital streaming rentals on demand.

