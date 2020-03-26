Ice-T Reflects On 20 Years Of ‘SVU’ Fun

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — “I Deserve Some Loving Too” Episode 21014 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Ice T as Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Although he’s only second on the show’s seniority list behind Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T’s still racked up enough time on Law & Order: SVU to accumulate a few good stories He has, after all, spent 20 seasons on the set, through hundreds of episodes and plenty of cast changes. Having collected so many SVU memories, which are the ones that stand out the most? (Click on the media bar below to hear Ice-T)

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.

