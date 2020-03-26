Binge-Watching? Jane Lynch Makes Her Case For ‘Glee’

Sure, you can tell us you liked the songs. Yeah, you can tell us you enjoyed the dancing. But there’s no way you’ll ever convince us that the best thing about Glee wasn’t Jane Lynch. As the acerbic Coach Sue, Lynch was pure 24-carat comedic gold. Being the good sports we are, though, we will allow for competing opinions … especially if they come from Lynch herself. Too modest to take the credit for herself, she says the show’s popularity comes from a few different places. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Lynch)





Glee is ready for your binge-watching needs as it streams now on Netflix.

