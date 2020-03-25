When It Comes To TV Themes, Stephen J. Cannell Talks About One Of The ‘Greatest’

When the theme song to The Greatest American Hero soared to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart, it made a bigger impact than the show itself did. While the show, campy fun that it is, struggled to gain traction in the television ratings, Joey Scarbury’s hit song is permanently etched into the minds of everyone who was listening to pop radio at the time. (It even took on an afterlife of its own — it was famously parodied as George Costanza’s outgoing answering machine message on Seinfeld.) Stephen J. Cannell, who produced and created The Greatest American Hero and a number of other vintage shows, once told us about how he worked with composer Mike Post to get exactly what he wanted from the show’s theme. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen J. Cannell)

The Greatest American Hero is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

