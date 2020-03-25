On ‘Extreme Makeover,’ Jesse Tyler Ferguson Usually Keeps An Eye On His Mouth

Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson is know for having a great eye for fashion, and when you watch him hosting Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, you can see that his eye also applies to decorating. But while we’re seriously impressed by his aesthetic, Ferguson told us that, when it comes to the decisions that are being made for the homes on the show, he usually steps aside and lets the professionals do the work. But sometimes, he adds, they do appreciate his input. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse Tyler Ferguson)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition airs Sunday nights on HGTV.

