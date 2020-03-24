Norman Lear: New ‘One Day At A Time’ Is ‘Just Another Version’

As Norman Lear has proven with a few projects in recent years, he has no problem looking back into his past. (And, at age 97, the man certainly has quite a past.) His revival of One Day at a Time puts a new spin on one of his old classics, replacing the family from the ’70s original with a Hispanic family and opening it up to a whole new set of cultural observations. Why did Lear want to make such a drastic change to his old show? Well, that’s the thing — when he talked to us, Lear didn’t consider the change to be all that drastic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Norman Lear)

One Day at a Time airs Tuesday nights on its new home, Pop TV.

