Morgan Saylor And Sophie Lowe Bond Over New England Noir ‘Blow The Man Down’

Blow The Man Down is a Maine set thriller that centers on Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) and Priscilla (Sophie Lowe), sisters who have views on how to live a life without their recently deceased mother. Priscilla wants to stay in their small town and keep their house and fish shop alive (although they have mounting debts), and the more irresponsible Mary Beth simply wants to leave for greener pastures.

After Mary Beth kills someone in self defense, the sisters attempt to cover up the crime, only to get embroiled in the town’s political and social underbelly. Directed and penned by Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole, the feature is a first rate tale that, along with excellent lead performances, is blessed with a talented ensemble (which includes Margo Martindale and Annette O’Toole)

“I think (Blow The Man Down) stands out for a number of reasons,” said Lowe. “The way it’s shot kind of really grabs your eyes. It’s beautifully shot and the landscape is so different. And also it’s a mainly female cast and the characters are kind of relatable in their own different ways. I haven’t seen much like that so I think it’s refreshing to watch something . . .”

“It’s a New England noir,” interjects Saylor. “I think the setting is really, really fun. I’m a big Maine fan. And really the biggest thing was it being about women and being directed by two women. You don’t see that often.”

Click on the media bar to hear Morgan Saylor discuss how she, Lowe, and the filmmakers bonded during the pre-production of Blow The Man Down.

Blow The Man Down, which won Best Screenplay at the Tribeca Film Festival, is now streaming via Amazon Prime Video.

