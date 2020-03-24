Dick Wolf Likes His ‘FBI’ To Steer Clear Of Politics

“American Dreams” – Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and his team come to help OA find a fugitive LaCroix arrested years ago after a bus with 26 students goes missing and he’s the main suspect, on the first part of a special two-part crossover, on FBI, Tuesday, March 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (l-r) Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine , Keisha Castle Hughes as Hana Gibson and Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille Photo Cr: Mark Schafer /CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

As you’ve no doubt read, heard, and seen in the news these last few years, the Department of Justice and the executive branch of the U.S. government haven’t necessarily seen eye-to-eye on a lot of issues. Because of that, the real-life FBI finds itself in an unusual set of political circumstances. Don’t expect that to find its way into Dick Wolf’s two CBS procedurals, though — Wolf wants to avoid even the slightest hint of political messages in his shows. (Click on the media bar to hear Dick Wolf)

FBI and FBI: Most Wanted air back-to-back Tuesdays, starting at 9/8c on CBS.

