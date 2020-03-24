Addison Riecke Lives In The Moment With First Rate Comedy ‘Banana Split’

Banana Split centers on April (Hannah Marks), a high school graduate who breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Nick (Dylan Sprouse) over summer. Nick’s new girlfriend is Clara (Liana Liberato), and in a surprise twist April and Clara become close friends. The obvious challenge is to keep jealousy over Nick out of the picture and make sure to keep their bond a secret.

Written by Marks and Joey Power, Banana Split is a cut above the average teen drama thanks to its whip smart screenplay and resonant approach to relationships. Addison Riecke (The Beguiled, A Girl Named Jo) co-stars as April’s surprisingly vulgar younger sister Agnes, and she actually has the film’s most hilarious lines (whether or not you love teens swearing like a sailor is an acquired taste -but I loved it!).

Now 16, Riecke has been able to look back on her roles in The Beguiled and Banana Split with fondness. “I was actually just thinking about this recently because with The Beguiled and with Banana Split, I was so young,” said Riecke. “I did The Beguiled when I was 12 and I did this when I was 14. I wasn’t really thinking of it in terms of magnitude, I was living in the moment. I was thinking that it was so fun and I love doing this. But it’s crazy looking back (at going to) the Cannes Film Festival (for The Beguiled). In the moment it was just so fun and real.”

Addison Riecke has carved out a solid career as an actress, and under her new production company (LÁ cov) she has optioned the rights to book The Lions of Little Rock.

“Ever since I was really young, I’ve always been interested in creating,” added Riecke whose production company’s company moniker is inspired by Los Angeles and her birthplace of Covington, Louisiana. “Even when I first started acting – my whole life I have loved to read and write and that has always been something in the back of my mind that I’ve wanted to pursue. So acting luckily is such a great avenue where you can dip in and out of those things with writing, directing and producing. Especially being around the people in these projects who are so incredible and I’ve looked up to. They inspire me to pave my own path and come up with my own ideas to work behind the camera and create something that I love.”

Banana Split, directed by Benjamin Kasulke, is available On Digital and On Demand March 27.

