Trolls Find A Whole New World With ‘Tour’ Sequel

(from left) Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) in DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour,” directed by Walt Dohrn.

Even for tiny trolls, it’s a big, big world. The new Trolls movie, Trolls World Tour, finds out tousle-haired heroes on a mission to unite the world through music. Anna Kendrick, who, along with Justin Timberlake, returns for the sequel, told us that if you enjoyed the first film, the new one will definitely bring a smile to your face. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anna Kendrick)

Trolls World Tour will be available for on-demand streaming rentals starting on April 10.

