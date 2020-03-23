Sidney Flanigan Finds The Music Behind ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’

Sidney Flanigan makes her film debut in Never Rarely Sometimes Always, a story that centers on Autumn (Flanigan), a pregnant teen who travels with her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) to New York.

Autumn, who is getting an abortion, brings Skylar for moral support, but it’s clear from the outset that both girls know a thing or two about perserverance.

Although Flanigan is an inexperienced actress, her transition to the craft comes from an organic place. “I play music that is very emotional and requires me to get into a certain headspace where I deliver it to an audience,” said Flanigan. “I kind of transfered that into the acting experience and navigated it in that way.

During the opening sequence of the film, Autumn performs an acoustic song and is heckled by someone in the audience, but still she bravely marches on to finish her song. Click on the media bar to hear Flanigan discuss how the resilience behind her character:

Never Rarely Sometimes Always, directed by Eliza Hittman, is now playing in select theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi