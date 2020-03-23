Leslie Bibb And Josh Duhamel Find Love On A Farm In ‘The Lost Husband’ Trailer

Based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Katherine Center, The Lost Husband centers on Libby Moran, a woman who is still reeling over the death of her husband.

Libby movies into her estranged aunt’s (Nora Dunn) goat farm with her children in Central Texas, and this city girl is definitely out of her element. Josh Duhamel co-stars as James, the farm manager who, like LIbby, is also dealing with a past tragedy. Rounding out the ensemble are Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue), Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer), and Carly Pope (she worked with Bibb on TV’s Popular).

The Lost Husband, produced by Bibb, hits theaters and VOD on April 10. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi