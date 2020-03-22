Hilary Swank Finds The “Color” And “Nuance” Of Riveting Thriller ‘The Hunt’

Directed by Craig Zobel ,The Hunt focuses on twelve strangers who are being tracked down and killed. This survivalist thriller, penned by The Watchmen producers Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, stars Hilary Swank is Athena, the leader of these group of liberal elitists who have placed these people right in the midst of fatalistic nightmare.

“We haven’t really played with how social media can affect someone’s life and how social media can not only affect someone’s life but ruin someone’s life,” said Swank. “Something that is said about you becomes a reality if people don’t know the truth. So how do you get from under that.”

Click on the media bar to hear Swank discuss the nuances behind The Hunt:

The Hunt is currently in theaters, but with the importance of social distancing it is now available for streaming.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi