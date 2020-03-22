Alexandra Daddario Goes Heavy Metal In Horror Thriller ‘We Summon The Darkness’

Alexandra Daddario (Why Women Kill, Baywath) and Johnny Knoxville (Jackass) team up in We Summon The Darkness, and from the looks of the trailer this horror filck may be worth a look.
Alexis (Daddario) is off to a heavy metal concert with her two girlfriends, and after a heavy metal concert, they invite three guys to join them at the estate owned by Alexis’ dad (Knoxville). Her father, however, is a devout preacher who speaks his mind, so he may not approve of the gathering. When a local murder is believed to be tied to a string of satanic kilings. Alexis and her friends may be in for a very tragic evening. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!
The movie, co-starring Keean Johnson and Logan Miller, hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital on April 10.
Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak
Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak
Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi