Betty Gilpin’s ‘Hunt’ For A Better Body

Betty Gilpin as Crystal in “The Hunt,” directed by Craig Zobel.

Anyone who was involved in the making of The Hunt shouldn’t go out walking during a thunderstorm, because the film has proven lightning can strike twice. Originally due in theaters last September, it was postponed after a couple of mass shootings. And when does it open? Just as America is shutting down its theaters because of the coronavirus. It is, however, available for streaming now, which is a good thing for the film’s star, GLOW’s Betty Gilpin. She told us she did a lot of extra training just to get her look right for The Hunt, and she wouldn’t want all that effort to go to waste! (Click on the media bar below to hear Betty Gilpin)

The Hunt is available for streaming rental on demand.

