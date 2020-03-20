‘Scott Pilgrim’: It Was A Bomb, Now It’s The Bomb

With a cast that included Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh, and Anna Kendrick, how could a movie lose? Well, in 2010, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World managed to be a box-office bomb, in spite of the stellar cast, led by Michael Cera and Jason Schwartzman. Opening against The Expendables and Eat Pray Love, it finished fifth in its first weekend and went downhill from there, only earning about half of its $60 million budget. But a funny thing has happened in the decade since then — it’s turned into a cult classic. Spurred on, no doubt, by streaming searches for its now-superstar cast members, viewers have discovered the film (which owns an 81% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes) and love it. The movie’s stars are still passionate about it, too — rumor has it that some of them are talking about a possible sequel. As the film gets ready to celebrate its 10th anniversary, Cera and Schwartzman talked about how much fun they had making the movie with director Edgar Wright. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Cera &Jason Schwartzman)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is currently streaming on Netflix.

