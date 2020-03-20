No Kidding: Grace VanderWaal Loved Working With Teens On ‘Stargirl’

When she’s out on tour as a singer, 16-year-old Grace VanderWaal is the only teen on the tour bus. So when she decided to branch out into acting with the new film Stargirl, she says one of the things she enjoyed the most was working with so many actors her own age. She told us she really had a good time getting close to her co-star, 18-year-old Graham Verchere. (Click on the media bar below to hear Grace VanderWaal)

Stargirl is streaming now on Disney+.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak