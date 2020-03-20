Elisabeth Moss: ‘Invisible Man’ Is Both Scary And Smart

Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass in “The Invisible Man,” written and directed by Leigh Whannell.

With a strong opening weekend and positive word of mouth, analysts had expected The Invisible Man to enjoy a nice, long run at the box office … and then the theaters started to close. That’s OK — if you want to see the movie, you can now watch it at home through on-demand streaming. Elisabeth Moss stars in the film, and she thinks viewers will especially appreciate the intelligence behind the movie, which carries a very strong message that’s especially relevant in today’s society. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)

The Invisible Man is available for streaming rental on demand

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak