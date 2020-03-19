Was Will Smith’s ‘Men In Black’ Offer Too Good To Be True?

In the mid-1990s, Will Smith was a pretty big deal. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with its infinitely hummable theme song, was riding high for six seasons. His movie career was taking off with movies like Bad Boys, Six Degrees of Separation, and Independence Day. So Smith was at the top of a lot of directors’ wish lists at the time. Still, when he got a call from Steven Spielberg about a new film he was producing, Men in Black, Smith thought it was just a friend’s idea of a cruel practical joke. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)

Will Smith’s three MiB films are all available for purchase on digital platforms.

