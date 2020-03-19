New Animated Comedy ‘Central Park’ Is Music To Josh Gad’s Ears

Although Josh Gad can be seen on-camera in the HBO comedy Avenue 5 (which just aired its first season finale this week), he’s become even more successful in the field of animation voiceovers. He’s been part of the two Frozen movies, the two Angry Birds movies, an Ice Age movie, and several animated TV shows, Now he’s got a new animated show about to debut on Apple TV+, Central Park, about a family of caretakers who look after New York City’s famed recreational area. Gad is also an executive producer and creator on the show, which plays to his strengths — his talent for voiceover and his love of musical theater. (Click on the media bar below to hear Josh Gad)
Central Park premieres May 29 on Apple TV+.
Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak
Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak