Fifth Time’s The Funny: Mark Wahlberg & Peter Berg Lighten Up With ‘Spenser’

Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg have a long history together, going back to 2013’s Lone Survivor. Since then, they’ve made Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon, and Mile 22, all of which are high-intensity action movies. But things were a little different on Spenser Confidential, their fifth collaboration. This time, they were going for laughs along with the action, and Wahlberg told us that made a huge difference on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)
Spenser Confidential is streaming now on Netflix.
Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak
Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak