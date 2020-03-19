Fifth Time’s The Funny: Mark Wahlberg & Peter Berg Lighten Up With ‘Spenser’

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg attend the Netflix Premiere Spenser Confidential at Westwood Village Theatre on February 27, 2020 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg have a long history together, going back to 2013’s Lone Survivor. Since then, they’ve made Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon, and Mile 22, all of which are high-intensity action movies. But things were a little different on Spenser Confidential, their fifth collaboration. This time, they were going for laughs along with the action, and Wahlberg told us that made a huge difference on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)

Spenser Confidential is streaming now on Netflix.

