After Dick Wolf, ‘SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Will Never Be The Same

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — “History Is Made: Law & Order: SVU Celebrates a Milestone” — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay; Dick Wolf, Creator and Executive Producer at the Paley Center for Media, September 25, 2019 — (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBC)

Dick Wolf has a long, illustrious career going back to the 1980s, when he was a writer on classic cop shows like Hill Street Blues and Miami Vice. Although the first four shows he created only generated 28 episodes in total, he had a little better luck with his fifth — Law & Order ran for 20 seasons and has spun off five other Law & Order series, including Special Victims Unit, which is now the longest-running drama in the history of television. SVU star Mariska Hargitay has now worked with Wolf for more than two decades on the show, and she says he’s changed her life in just about every way imaginable. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mariska Hargitay)

Law & Order: SVU returns with new episodes next Thursday night at 10/9 on NBC.

