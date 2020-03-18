Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington Were Both Stoked For ‘Fires’

Little Fires Everywhere a new Hulu eight-part miniseries, is based on the best-selling novel of the same name. For star/executive producer Reese Witherspoon, the book was love at first sight, and getting the series made through her Hello Sunshine production company has been a major priority of hers. Witherspoon’s co-star in the series is former Scandal star Kerry Washington; with an actor of Washington’s caliber in the role, Witherspoon told us, they altered the story a little bit to give her a more prominent role than her character had in the book. Both Witherspoon and Washington expressed to us how happy they are with the final result. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington)

Little Fires Everywhere is streaming now on Hulu.

