Pierce Brosnan & James Bond — An On And Off And On Again Relationship

In the mid-1980s, Pierce Brosnan was riding high on the success of his detective drama Remington Steele. As the title character, Brosnan cut quite the dashing figure — dashing enough to attract the attention of the James Bond franchise’s producers. When NBC announced it was cancelling Brosnan’s show, the Bond producers swooped in with an offer to make him the next Agent 007. That being the case, why wasn’t Brosnan playing Bond back in the ’80s? Brosnan told us the story of how he had the role … and lost the role … and got it back again nearly a decade later. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pierce Brosnan)

All four of Brosnan’s Bond movies — GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day — are currently streaming on Netflix.

