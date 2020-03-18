Kevin Hart’s A Big Believer In ‘Dave’s’ Lil Dicky

DAVE “Somebody…” Episode 4 (Airs Wednesday, March 18) — Pictured: Dave Burd as Dave. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FX

As one of the funniest comedians working today, Kevin Hart knows good humor when he sees it. That’s one of the reasons why he decided to get involved with Dave, the new FXX comedy series loosely based on the real-life exploits of rapper Lil Dicky. It certainly didn’t hurt that Hart and Dave Burd (Lil Dicky’s real name) are both Philadelphia-born and bred, but Hart told us he was sold on the vision Burd brought to the concept. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Hart)

Dave airs Wednesday nights on FXX.

