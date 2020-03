Eric Stonestreet’s ‘Modern Family’ Character Will Live On In Eric

Having played Cameron Tucker for 11 years on Modern Family — and winning a pair of Emmy Awards for doing it — Eric Stonestreet has not only spent a lot of time in Cam’s shoes, but also in his brain. Stonestreet says that he feels he’s personally grown a lot over the past decade, primarily because he’s been able to internalize a lot of Cam’s best traits. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eric Stonestreet)

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

