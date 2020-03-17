‘The Conners’ Stars & The Common Bond They Share With Viewers



LAURIE METCALF, EMMA KENNEY, LECY GORANSON, SARA GILBERT, MICHAEL FISHMAN, JOHN GOODMAN ABC WINTER TCA 2020 Ð Talent enjoys ABC’s “The Conners” lunch celebrating the resurrection of LanfordÕs favorite diner, the Lunch Box, on Wednesday, January 8, as part of the ABC Winter TCA 2020, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA. (ABC/Frank Micelotta)LAURIE METCALF, EMMA KENNEY, LECY GORANSON, SARA GILBERT, MICHAEL FISHMAN, JOHN GOODMAN

The generation of kids and young adults who grew up watching Roseanne in the ’90s are now parents themselves, and now they’re watching The Conners. Certainly, a lot of things have changed over the years, both for the cast members and the viewers. But even though everyone grew up separately — the show, of course, went on a 21-year hiatus before being brought back — Michael Fishman and Laurie Metcalf say they feel like there are common things everyone experienced during that time away, and that connection they once had remains intact. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Fishman & Laurie Metcalf)

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

