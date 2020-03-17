Milo Ventimiglia: If You’re Human, ‘This Is Us’ Is About You

THIS IS US — “New York, New York, New York” Episode 416 — Pictured: (l-r) Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Lonnie Chavis as Randall, Parker Bates as Kevin, Mandy Moore as Rebecca Mackenzie Hancsicsak as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

This Is Us is winding down another spectacular season. It has consistently delivered when it comes to gripping, emotionally fraught tales of life, love, and loss for the Pearson family. Milo Ventimiglia thinks the genius of the show is in telling stories that could just as easily happen to your family as the Pearsons, and everyone who’s ever been a parent or a child — in other words, everybody — can relate to that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Milo Ventimiglia)

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC, with its season finale coming up next week.

