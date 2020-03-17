John Travolta & His ‘Little Boy’ Days Of Early Fame

Believe it or not, John Travolta’s first screen credit came 48 years ago, when he was still a teen in 1972. By the end of that decade, he’d become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, thanks to a TV show (Welcome Back, Kotter) that made him a phenomenon and a couple of movies (Saturday Night Fever and Grease) that sent his career soaring into the stratosphere. Looking back at those days with a full four decades’ worth of hindsight, how does Travolta remember that time? (Click on the media bar below to hear John Travolta)





If you want to watch his classic ’70s movies, Saturday Night Fever is available on the Starz app, and both that film and Grease are available for purchase digitally.

