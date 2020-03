Grant Gustin Chooses The Best Of ‘The Flash’s’ Worst

The Flash — “The Exorcism of Nash Wells” — Image Number: FLA615b_0209b.jpg — Pictured: Grant Gustin as The Flash — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

With six seasons of The Flash nearly in the books, the list of the superhero’s adversaries has grown to more than a hundred villains. With so many to choose from, which is the favorite of the show’s star, Grant Gustin? He told us he’s partial to the one played by one of his best friends on the show, Tom Cavanagh. (Click on the media bar below to hear Grant Gustin)

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7 on The CW.

