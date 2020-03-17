George Mackay Takes On Iconic Figure In ‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ Trailer

Outlaw Ned Kelly has previously been portrayed by Mick Jagger and Heath Ledger, and now George Mackay is playing Kelly in True History of the Kelly Gang.

Directed by Justin Kurzel (Assassin’s Creed, Macbeth), True History of the Kelly Gang features an all-star cast (including Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult, Charlie Hunnam, and Thomasin Mckenzie) that attempt to bring a different take on the outlaw’s oft-told life.

Mackay’s work in 1917 has garnered him much more attention, and he has already proven he can carry his own film. Kurzel’s previous films are visually eye catching, and the trailer definitely shows his talents with shot composition. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

True History of the Kelly Gang hits New York on April 24 and May 1 in Los Angeles.

