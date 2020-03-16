Talia Ryder On Love For Acting And ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Experience

The award winning feature Never Rarely Sometimes Always centers on Autumn (Sidney Flanigan), a teenager who travels to New York City with her cousin (Talia Ryder) to get an abortion. Directed by Eliza Hittman, the tale centers on how these young women persevere through a difficult time, away from their family, with only strangers to aid them on their journey. The picture won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

This is Ryder’s first film, and working with Hittman was a life changing experience. “What makes the story such a standout is Eliza’s attention to the little moments that we may not be able to appreciate in our everyday life,” said Ryder, who will also be seen later this year in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. “Just the shots of Theo’s hand touching my arm on the bus, interrupting that bubble to the pinky promise to the moment in the bakery. All the things that we brush off in our everyday life are a much bigger representation to who we are and the world that we live in. I think after seeing that film and seeing Eliza’s attention to that detail it definitely affected how I look at things in my own life.”

Ryder’s acting career started with a co-starring role in Broadway’s Matilda). Click on the media bar to hear what motivates her as an actor:

Never Rarely Sometimes Always is now playing in select theaters.

