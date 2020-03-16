‘Supernatural’ Is Ending For Jensen Ackles Because There’s No Place Like Home

Supernatural — “Galaxy Brain” — Image Number: SN1512b_0046b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lisa Berry as Billie, Jared Padalecki as Sam, Alexander Calvert as Jack, Jensen Ackles as Dean and Misha Collins as Castiel — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Sooner or later, Supernatural will come to an end. They’re very close to the finish line, but with the coronavirus shutting down production on the show for the time being, we’re not sure when they’ll finish shooting or when the show’s finale will actually air. (It’s currently scheduled for May 18, but we certainly expect that to change.) We’ll see if all that time off at home changes Jensen Ackles’s and Jared Padalecki’s minds about ending the series. After all, Ackles told us, one of the motivating factors to shut the show down was a desire to spend more time with their families. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jensen Ackles)

Supernatural airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

