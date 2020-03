Probation’s Over: John Legend Fully Accepted By Fellow ‘Voice’ Coaches

THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” Episode 1803 — Pictured: John Legend — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

John Legend is finding a nice little groove on The Voice. Now in his third season, and now that he’s lost his “newbie” status to Nick Jonas, Legend says he’s really feeling a sense of camaraderie with the two “senior” coaches on the panel, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Legend)

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak