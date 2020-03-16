Kiefer Sutherland On Why ’24’s’ Clock Just Keeps Ticking

In his heart, Kiefer Sutherland is pretty sure he’s left Jack Bauer behind him. He’s certainly moved on — first with three seasons of Designated Survivor (streaming on Netflix) and now with a starring role in Quibi’s remake of The Fugitive. However, 24 remains a popular show in streaming, and it seems like with every new TV season, somebody starts another rumor about how they would get Jack back from Russia for another season of 24. Sutherland, one of the most gracious stars you’ll find, is always appreciative of the love for the show, even if he has to disappoint fans by telling them the rumors aren’t true. Why does he believe there’s still such a pent-up demand for 24? We asked him to share his thoughts. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)

Every season of 24 is now streaming on Hulu.

